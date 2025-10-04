Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling “isolated and paranoid” after what sources describe as a tense and “strained” meeting with King Charles.
As per OK Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe disclosed the Duke of Sussex’s feeling as he has been"frustrated" after his step for reconciliation didn’t work.
Their first meeting since February 2024 took place at Clarence House during Harry’s UK visit for charity events.
Later, reports claimed the reunion, without Meghan or their children, felt “distinctly formal.”
However, team Sussex called the claim “categorically false,” accusing sources of trying to sabotage father-son reconciliation.
Sharing about Harry’s feeling, Duncan said, "The strength of the statement from his team was a sign of just how frustrated Harry’s feeling and how he doesn’t know who he can trust. Harry has always struggled with the men in grey suits, and again that’s something borrowed from his mother."
He added, "He is clearly wanting to try to increase his popularity back in the UK and build some bridges but is finding it much more difficult than he anticipated. He might be worrying that it’s a hopeless cause, and the efforts to reconcile with his dad are ruined.
The expert mentioned, "It’s difficult for Harry. How do you reconcile with your father when you worry there are other people involved that you can’t trust?"
To note, it all happened after the relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry has been significantly strained since the Duke and Duchess stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California.