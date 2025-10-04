Home / Royal

Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative

The Queen of Spain, Letizia, officially launches a meaningful project to boost young people’s employment

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative


Queen Letizia is promoting youth job placement with an impactful project.

On Friday, October 3, the Spanish Royal Family took to Instagram to share an update about the Queen’s latest engagement, reporting that she launched a special course to support young people.

To boost employment among youth, the mother of two introduced Vocational Training Course.

“The official opening of the 2025/2026 Vocational Training Course took place this morning at the Lumbier IIP Integrated Polytechnic Vocational Training Center (Navarra), presided over by the Queen,” shared the Royals.

They noted, “1,218,347 students enrolled this year in vocational training courses and specialized courses in Spain, demonstrating the fundamental role of vocational training in young people's job placement.”

After holding a meeting with the educational community, Queen Letizia then visited the facilities where she got insights into the intermodular mechatronics project developed in the center’s Science of Physical Activity and Sports (CAFD) classes.

She also visited the classrooms of the hospitality module and attended a degree class in Teaching and Sports Animation, as well as several of the Erasmus “Wheel” project activities in the courtyard.

Queen Letizia’s outing came around the same time when King Felipe received special guests at Zarzuela Palace.

At the palace, the monarch welcomed a representation of the Spanish medalists who participated in the 2025 World Aquatics Championship, held in Singapore from July 11 to August 3.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout

Prince Harry's welfare Sentebale thrives after Sarah Ferguson charity fallout
Duchess of York was removed from several charity organization after her alleged connection with Jefferey Epstein was exposed publicly

Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry feels paranoid after 'formal' meeting with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex has been"frustrated" after his step for reconciliation didn’t work

Meghan Markle’s 'rebellious' move with Prince Harry sparks fresh royal buzz

Meghan Markle’s 'rebellious' move with Prince Harry sparks fresh royal buzz
The Duchess of Sussex dramatic act of rebellion alongside Prince Harry turned heads amid ongoing tension

Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift

Meghan Markle faces brutal mockery from Kate, William’s circle amid rift
Prince William and Princess Kate’s inner circle mocks Meghan Markle with a shocking nickname

Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles

Kate Middleton offers apology after Prince William’s subtle dig at King Charles
Prince William appeared to take a subtle swipe at King Charles in a recent interview

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback
The Duchess of Sussex remains unfazed and continues her ventures while the Duke endures shocking new blow

Princess Eugenie lands new role after Sarah Ferguson faced charity fallout

Princess Eugenie lands new role after Sarah Ferguson faced charity fallout
The Duchess of York was dropped by multiple organisations after the release of a 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig

King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig
King Charkes may step out after son Prince William takes subtle dig at him in 'The Reluctant Traveler' episode

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend Grand Duke Henri's abdicate ceremony
The Grand Duke Guillaume succeeds as head of the Grand Duchy, after the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri in October this year

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute

King Felipe welcomes Spain's medal winners to royal Palace for royal tribute
The Spanish Royal Family drops King Felipe's meaningful engagement took place at La Zarzuela Palace earlier this week

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension
Swedish King’s sends bold message to Grand Duke Guillaume after sudden shift in Luxembourg’s throne

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit
The Princess of Wales steals spotlight with her classy move during RAF Coningsby visit