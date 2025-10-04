Queen Letizia champions youth employment with new impactful initiative

Queen Letizia is promoting youth job placement with an impactful project.
On Friday, October 3, the Spanish Royal Family took to Instagram to share an update about the Queen’s latest engagement, reporting that she launched a special course to support young people.
To boost employment among youth, the mother of two introduced Vocational Training Course.
“The official opening of the 2025/2026 Vocational Training Course took place this morning at the Lumbier IIP Integrated Polytechnic Vocational Training Center (Navarra), presided over by the Queen,” shared the Royals.
They noted, “1,218,347 students enrolled this year in vocational training courses and specialized courses in Spain, demonstrating the fundamental role of vocational training in young people's job placement.”
After holding a meeting with the educational community, Queen Letizia then visited the facilities where she got insights into the intermodular mechatronics project developed in the center’s Science of Physical Activity and Sports (CAFD) classes.
She also visited the classrooms of the hospitality module and attended a degree class in Teaching and Sports Animation, as well as several of the Erasmus “Wheel” project activities in the courtyard.
Queen Letizia’s outing came around the same time when King Felipe received special guests at Zarzuela Palace.
At the palace, the monarch welcomed a representation of the Spanish medalists who participated in the 2025 World Aquatics Championship, held in Singapore from July 11 to August 3.