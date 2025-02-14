Trending

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh to share frame for 'biggest blockbuster' of 2025

'Simmba' co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh are collaborating again on a love story

  by Web Desk
  February 14, 2025
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's epic reunion is on the cards!

The two, known for their 2018 hit Simmba, will spell magic again with their on-screen pairing on a love story directed by Rohit Shetty.

On Instagram, the filmmaker announced his new project, sharing the teaser with a caption that read, “Drama, action, romance – sab milega ek hi kahani mein (All is present in one story)."

“2025 ka biggest blockbuster coming soon”, he added.


The teaser showed Ranveer and Sara in their new looks where the former sported a red band on his forehead while the Coolie No 1 actress looked chic in a desi outfit.

In the clip, the two superstars danced around enjoying each other’s company.

“Kya hoga pyaar? Ya hogi takraar (Will there be love or fight)?” before makers touted it as the ‘Biggest Love Story of 2025,” the footage posed a question for the audience.

Soon after, social media users flocked to the comments section to share their excitement.

“Wow! Wonderful to see u doing another film with your lucky mascots! All the best,” wrote one.

Another guessed, “Simmba 2.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting to know whether Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's forthcoming collaboration is a film or something else. 

