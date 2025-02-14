Royal

Princess Anne makes public appearance without husband on Valentine’s Day

Princess Anne steps out without Sir Tim Laurence for special royal engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Princess Anne makes public appearance without husband on Valentine’s Day
Princess Anne makes public appearance without husband on Valentine’s Day

Princess Anne has stepped out for a royal engagement on Valentine’s Day without husband, Sir Tim Laurence.

The official website of the Royal Family shared that The Princess Royal will visit Helen Atkin RDA Group on February 14, 2024.

“President, Riding for the Disabled Association, will visit Helen Atkin RDA Group, Fern Farm, Fern Lane, Buxton, Derbyshire,” the statement further read.

Anne will also visit Nuclear Skills Academy, Infinity Park Derby during the same outing.

The statement continued, “The Princess Royal will visit Nuclear Skills Academy, Infinity Park Derby, Infinity Park Way, Chellaston, Derby.”

Her appearance came Tim was spotted for the first time after his injury.

Earlier this week, the vice-Admiral visited the Science and Innovation Park in Wroughton, Swindon.

As per the reports he suffered torn ligament, sustained while working on the Gatcombe estate.

According to The Telegraph, Sir Tim endured another minor injury whilst gardening last year, as the "gardening incident involved some fencing.”

His injury comes less than a year after Princess Anne’s own injury on their estate.

The Princess Royal and Sir Tim exchanged the wedding vows in 1992.

Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training

Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training
‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look

‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look
Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with ‘three wedding rings’?

Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with ‘three wedding rings’?
Shakira reflects on ‘unforgettable’ LMYNL Tour start as she wraps Brazil leg

Shakira reflects on ‘unforgettable’ LMYNL Tour start as she wraps Brazil leg
Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video
Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video
Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training
Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training
Meghan Markle sends heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish to Harry with rare photo
Meghan Markle sends heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish to Harry with rare photo
Duke of Kent delivers moving speech as he represents King Charles in Germany
Duke of Kent delivers moving speech as he represents King Charles in Germany
King Felipe grants special awards in Valencia after inaugurating exhibition
King Felipe grants special awards in Valencia after inaugurating exhibition
King Carl Gustaf meets key officials at Palace after tragic incident
King Carl Gustaf meets key officials at Palace after tragic incident
Prince William, Prince Harry use similar parenting tactics of Princess Diana
Prince William, Prince Harry use similar parenting tactics of Princess Diana
Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day
Kate Middleton, Prince William drop breathtaking photo on Valentine’s Day
King Charles shares heartfelt message after meeting anti-monarchists
King Charles shares heartfelt message after meeting anti-monarchists
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles ‘relieved’ on Trump's brutal dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle