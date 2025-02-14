Princess Anne makes public appearance without husband on Valentine’s Day

Princess Anne has stepped out for a royal engagement on Valentine’s Day without husband, Sir Tim Laurence.
The official website of the Royal Family shared that The Princess Royal will visit Helen Atkin RDA Group on February 14, 2024.
“President, Riding for the Disabled Association, will visit Helen Atkin RDA Group, Fern Farm, Fern Lane, Buxton, Derbyshire,” the statement further read.
Anne will also visit Nuclear Skills Academy, Infinity Park Derby during the same outing.
The statement continued, “The Princess Royal will visit Nuclear Skills Academy, Infinity Park Derby, Infinity Park Way, Chellaston, Derby.”
Her appearance came Tim was spotted for the first time after his injury.
Earlier this week, the vice-Admiral visited the Science and Innovation Park in Wroughton, Swindon.
As per the reports he suffered torn ligament, sustained while working on the Gatcombe estate.
According to The Telegraph, Sir Tim endured another minor injury whilst gardening last year, as the "gardening incident involved some fencing.”
His injury comes less than a year after Princess Anne’s own injury on their estate.
The Princess Royal and Sir Tim exchanged the wedding vows in 1992.