Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' leaves Bianca Censori 'exhausted'

Bianca Censori and Kanye West once again ignited divorce rumours after his antisemitic comments for Jews

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' leaves Bianca Censori 'exhausted' 

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly decided to part ways days after the model's Grammys bold stunt.

As reported by Page Six magazine, an insider has recently revealed that Ye's recent hateful remarks about the Jewish community made his wife "exhausted."

"She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator; she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable," the tipster stated.

According to the source, Kanye's decision to sell swastika t-shirts on his website and his anti-Semitic comments, in which he declared himself a 'Nazi' and loved Hitler, were the breaking points for the Australian model.

"To embrace Hitler is a Satanic move, I know she’s relieved … she had an awesome experience, she contributed immensely to his work, they traveled all over the world," the insider added.

The tipster also disclosed that the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, was also working together on an interesting project, however, Kanye has ruined everything for them.

Back in 2024, in October, they also sparked the divorce rumours, which they debunked after being spotted in a local shopping mall during their Tokyo getaway.

As of now, neither Kanye West's representatives nor Bianca Censori’s representatives have confirmed their split. 

