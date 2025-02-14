Kubra Khan ties the knot with Mirza Gohar Rasheed in Makkah 

Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed are officially married!
With God’s greatest blessings, the Jannat Se Aagay co-stars tied the knot at a low-key nikkah event in Makkah on February 12, 2025.
In a joint Instagram post on Friday, the lovebirds shared a glowing picture of themselves in all white sporting rings with their hands on the Kaabah.
The caption of the post read, “12.02.25. Under the Kursi Of Allah.. 70 thousand Angels as Witness and Rehmat pouring down on us as rain.. Qubool hai”.
Soon after the carousel did rounds, their industry friends sent heartwarming greetings.
Supestar Saba Qamar wrote, “Sada Khush raho,”
Yumna Zaidi also commented, “Omg Mashallah… most beautiful. Congratulations to you both.”
Mahira Khan penned, “Mashallah, Mashallah… May you both be blessed and protected by the Almighty."
Fans too dropped congratulatory notes after the couple's epic 'Qubool Hai' moment.
To note, earlier this year Kubra and Gohar confirmed they were getting hitched after months of speculation.
Their confirmation came in the form of video with all the celebrity friends asking whose wedding it was.
Days after Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's alleged nuptials, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed walk down the aisle.