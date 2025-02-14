Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal’s wife Katrina Kaif is her biggest cheerleader!
A day before Chhaava’s big release, Kaif got to witness her actor husband shine on the big screen as Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the film’s premiere.
They made a stunning pair as they walked, hand-in-hand, blowing onlookers away with their hush-hush romance.
Turning to her official Instagram page on Friday, the Tiger 3 actor shared her honest review of Vicky’s performance and the Laxman Utekar directorial.
As caption, Kaif wrote, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless.”
She continued, “I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again. I’m lost for words at the impact of this film."
“@vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid,I’m so proud of you and your talent,” her post further read.
Kaif then went on to add, “#DineshVijan what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team.. #Chhaava.”
To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot back in 2021 at a royal wedding ceremony.