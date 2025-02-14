Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour

Asim Azhar is basking in all the fan attention!
Turning to his official Instagram space on Thursday, the Tera Woh Pyar singer shared a glimpse from his US leg of the concert, featuring five stops.
The photos saw Asim serenading massive crowds with his soulful voice as he delivered a number of chart-topping hits.
Alongside the carousel post, Asim penned a long note admiring all the love he received, "Jitna shukar karu utna kam hai apne Maalik ka iss zindagi ke liye aur aap sab ke liye.”
He further penned, “SAN FRANCISCO was love, LA ne tou dil jeet liya, HOUSTON u’re always special, AUSTIN i did not expect u to be so loud, DALLAS u have my heart. Atlanta I ma still buzzing with your energy."
“I love you guys so much,” the post added.
Soon after, Asim’s 3M followers lauded his success in the comments section of the post.
“Just look, not only the singing but the styling is also top-notch!” wrote one fan.
A second user penned, “ROCKSTARRRRR.”
“Finally Asim posted,” a third fan chimed.
Meanwhile, on the personal front, Asim Azhar is officially engaged to Merub Ali, an actress and influencer by profession.