Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day

The Mathematics Tour hitmaker honored his wife Cheery Seaborn with a special Persian title

  • February 14, 2025
Ed Sheeran definitely knows how to make his wife feel special!

To mark Valentine’s Day and wish his beloved wife, Cherry Seaborn, the Perfect hitmaker turned to his Instagram and shared a rare snap that featured him with his life partner.

However, what surprised everyone was the caption that the Shape of You singer penned to celebrated the day of love.

For making Cherry’s day more special and to surprise her, the singer ditched English language for a day and penned the Valentine’s Day note in Persian language.

“Azizam [red heart emoji],” he captioned, which translates to “My dear” in English.

While many of Ed Sheeran fans may already have an idea, it is worth mentioning that the singer has quite an interest in exploring and learning about other cultures and languages, which is proven via his social media updates.

The special wish also left his followers amazed.

“Azizam? How do you know what is the azizam?” excitedly asked one.

Another questioned, “Azizam? do you speak Persian???”

A third suggested, “U can call her "Eshgham" aswell , which means ma loveeee.”

Meanwhile, a fourth gushed, “omg this is so sweet.”

Ed Sheeran began dating his childhood friend and former secondary school classmate Cheery Seaborn in July 2015.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2018 and tied the knot a year later in 2019.

Cheery Seaborn and Ed Sheeran share two daughters, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, whom they welcomed in 2020 and 2022.

