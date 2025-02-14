Entertainment

Jonas Brothers roll out special fan event to celebrate 20th anniversary

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas are set to host JONASCON 1-day-only fan event to mark two decades of their pop band

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Jonas Brothers roll out special fan event to celebrate 20th anniversary
Jonas Brothers roll out special fan event to celebrate 20th anniversary

Jonas Brothers have unveiled a huge fan event for their admirers!

On their official Instagram account on Friday, February 14, the American pop rock band sparked fan frenzy by announcing a special one-day fan event to mark two decades of their iconic pop rock band.

“Greetings from JONASCON,” read the image on the post’s first slide, adding, “Celebrate 20 years of Jonas Brothers. March 23 | American Dream | New Jersey.”

While in the caption, the trio-brothers wrote, “JONASCON. MARCH 23RD. SEE YOU THERE!”

The event, which is set to take place at American Dream, an enormous entertainment and retail center in East Rutherford, N.J., will include several fun activities and shows, making it a truly exciting fun gala.

In the second slide, the Jonas Brothers revealed that the event will have live performance, retail takovers, Jonas trading post, Q&A panels, trivia, games, keynote event, and interactive art installation.

It will also include karaoke, DJ sets, special guests, Cam Rock bar, Z100 broadcast, Jonas pizza, exclusive merch, mini golf, and ferris wheel.

Meanwhile, seven more activities and shows are yet to be announced by the band, for which they penned, “Stay tuned for more…”

On Wednesday night, the Jonas Brothers took to their band’s Instagram account and shared a heartfelt post to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

In the statement, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas reflected on their feelings, expressed gratitude towards their fans, and also announced new music, live concert album, and a soundtrack for their admirers.

Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide

Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day

Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment

Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour

Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour

Robert Pattinson shares secret behind ‘easiest shoot’ for ‘Mickey 17’
Robert Pattinson shares secret behind ‘easiest shoot’ for ‘Mickey 17’
Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day
Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day
Priyanka Chopra posts ‘then-and-now’ snaps with Nick Jonas for Valentine’s Day
Priyanka Chopra posts ‘then-and-now’ snaps with Nick Jonas for Valentine’s Day
Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton drop vengeful music video on Valentine’s day
Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton drop vengeful music video on Valentine’s day
Dua Lipa moves to tears over heartbreaking loss
Dua Lipa moves to tears over heartbreaking loss
Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' leaves Bianca Censori 'exhausted'
Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' leaves Bianca Censori 'exhausted'
Jennifer Lawrence set to deliver second baby on THIS date
Jennifer Lawrence set to deliver second baby on THIS date
Kate Hudson turns heads at 'Running Point' premiere with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson turns heads at 'Running Point' premiere with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Justin Bieber's flirtatious remarks for Keke Palmer raise Hailey's concerns
Justin Bieber's flirtatious remarks for Keke Palmer raise Hailey's concerns
Reese Witherspoon takes 'tough decision' for her iconic 'Legally Blonde' role
Reese Witherspoon takes 'tough decision' for her iconic 'Legally Blonde' role
Robert Pattinson gives huge update on ‘The Batman Part II’ as he teases 'cool' storyline
Robert Pattinson gives huge update on ‘The Batman Part II’ as he teases 'cool' storyline
Kanye West finally opens up about Bianca Censori divorce speculations
Kanye West finally opens up about Bianca Censori divorce speculations