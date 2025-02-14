Jonas Brothers roll out special fan event to celebrate 20th anniversary

Jonas Brothers have unveiled a huge fan event for their admirers!
On their official Instagram account on Friday, February 14, the American pop rock band sparked fan frenzy by announcing a special one-day fan event to mark two decades of their iconic pop rock band.
“Greetings from JONASCON,” read the image on the post’s first slide, adding, “Celebrate 20 years of Jonas Brothers. March 23 | American Dream | New Jersey.”
While in the caption, the trio-brothers wrote, “JONASCON. MARCH 23RD. SEE YOU THERE!”
The event, which is set to take place at American Dream, an enormous entertainment and retail center in East Rutherford, N.J., will include several fun activities and shows, making it a truly exciting fun gala.
In the second slide, the Jonas Brothers revealed that the event will have live performance, retail takovers, Jonas trading post, Q&A panels, trivia, games, keynote event, and interactive art installation.
It will also include karaoke, DJ sets, special guests, Cam Rock bar, Z100 broadcast, Jonas pizza, exclusive merch, mini golf, and ferris wheel.
Meanwhile, seven more activities and shows are yet to be announced by the band, for which they penned, “Stay tuned for more…”
On Wednesday night, the Jonas Brothers took to their band’s Instagram account and shared a heartfelt post to commemorate its 20th anniversary.
In the statement, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas reflected on their feelings, expressed gratitude towards their fans, and also announced new music, live concert album, and a soundtrack for their admirers.