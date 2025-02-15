Royal Family shares heartfelt moments of Princess Anne during new outing

Princess Anne’s adorable moment has been revealed in an exclusive footage posted by the Royal Family.
On Friday, The Princess Royal celebrated 40 years of serving as President of the national RDA in the new royal engagement.
Buckingham Palace posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) is committed to providing life-changing riding therapy for people of all ages. This year marks 40 years of The Princess Royal serving as President of the national RDA.”
King Charles’ younger sister visited the Helen Atkinson Group in Buxton during the pubic outing, where she met volunteers and riders.
The statement added, “The Princess enjoyed a riding display set to music from The Greatest Showman, presented rosettes to riders, and awarded dedicated volunteers with long-service certificates. Even the beloved horses and ponies - Cracker, Big Daisy, and Floyd - were recognised with rosettes!”
Anne donned a black long coat, paired with black gloves for the cold weather.
To finish the look, she went for an expensive beige muffler.
The Princess Royal’s public engagement came after Charles carried out a traditional walkabout with Queen Camilla on Thursday.