Queen Camilla bursts into laughter over fan’s 'painful' royal tattoo


Queen Camilla couldn’t contain her amusement during a recent royal engagement after spotting a devoted fan’s tattoo tribute and her reaction said it all.

While marking her outing outside the Sandringham Flower Show, the Queen Consort made the unexpected revelation during her meeting with the public alongside her husband King Charles.

During the outing, the Queen left in awe after a royal fan, Phil Smith, showed four large tattoos on his left leg, each one dedicated to the royal family.

Covering a large portion of his leg, Smith’s royal ink collection features the insignias of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and their shared cypher as a couple.

As per Dailymail, the fan wore shorts to show his tattoo’s to the Queen, as she turned to one of her bodyguards and exclaimed, “Look, he’s got one too!”

Smith, 61, gushed over the Queen’s charm, calling her "fabulous," and noted an unexpected connection to his tattoo — a member of her security team reportedly has the same royal cypher.

"'I just think she's fabulous and have got to know her a bit. We just hit it off," said Smith.

"I love the royal family and she in particular has got a good sense of humor. She frequently responds," he said.

Smith mentioned, "I waited to see her to show her my latest [tattoo] and she laughed. She said one of her security men has also had it done too."

To note, Queen Camilla and King Charles’ recent joint outing to the flower show is expected to be one of their final joint appearances before they retreat for a traditional summer break.

