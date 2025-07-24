Sarah Ferguson slammed by Ozzy Osbourne in resurfaced clip


Ozzy Osbourne’s blunt past remarks about Sarah Ferguson have resurfaced after she dropped the touching post for the Paranoid singer, who died on Tuesday morning.

In a shared post, Fergie wrote a heartfelt message to her "dear friend" Sharon Osbourne.

The Duke of York noted, "Heartbroken to hear of Ozzy’s passing,” adding, “A true legend, and a gentle soul beneath the wild spirit.”

She shared, “My love and deepest condolences to my dear friend Sharon and all the family.”

Ferguson concluded, "Rest in peace, Ozzy - your music and magic will live on forever."

A day after the musician’s death, a TikTok clip from The Osbournes resurfaced showing Ozzy slamming Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson over her Weight Watchers role.

Osbourne said, "Fergie now is over here doing f***ing weight loss s**t, which is such an embarrassment, when one of our Royal Family are over here f***ing, 'And yes, I am from the Royal Family, I lost weight by eating this s**t!'"

He then mentioned, "And it doesn't work! If you want to lose weight, you've got to cut down your fat and work out.”

The Mama I’m Coming Home singer shared, "I mean, what they've got up to lately makes my antics look like a joke."

To note, Ferguson got a role of spokesperson for Weight Watchers International in the US in 1997, just one year after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

She was part of a 2001 initiative alongside Weight Watchers and the American Health Foundation aimed at instilling healthy habits in youth.

