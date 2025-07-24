Leonor, Sofía turn heads with Felipe, Letizia at 2025 Princess of Girona Awards

Grace, elegance, and a touch of regal charm defined Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía's show-stopping appearance.
On Wednesday, July 23, the Royal Family of Spain took to Instagram to share a delightful update on King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s latest engagement, during which they were accompanied by their beautiful daughters.
At the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, the King, Queen, and the Princesses presided over the 2025 Princess of Girona Awards, which recognize the creativity, social commitment and innovation of exceptional young people.
For the major event, Princess Leonor looked sophisticated in an Oxford blue suit, with her blonde-brown hair styled in a sleek ponytail.
Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía appeared graceful in a floor-length navy blue one-shoulder dress, with her silky hair cascading over her shoulders.
Taking to Instagram, the Spanish Royals shared heartwarming glimpses from the award ceremony, writing, “Like every year, the prizes of the Princess of Girona Foundation recognize the talent, effort and commitment of young people who inspire their generation and society as a whole.”
“This afternoon, the Kings, the Princess of Asturias and Girona and the Infanta Sofia have presided over the ceremony of the Princess of Girona Awards 2025 at the Gran Theater of the Liceu of Barcelona, where the power of youth has been recognized to transform reality through initiatives that make a difference in our society,” they added.
In the caption, the Royals also congratulated the winners, Manuel, Valentina, Andreu, Gabriela, Antoni and Pablo.
“Your talent, your commitment, and your vision for the future are an example of how innovation and solidarity can go hand in hand to build a better world,” they appreciated.
For those unaware, King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, are first and second in the line to the Spanish throne.