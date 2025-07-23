King Charles ‘working’ on historic Derby entry in honor of late Queen

King Charles might soon be seen participating in Derby!
On Tuesday, the monarch and his beloved wife, Queen Camilla made an official visit to the National Stud in Newmarket, an industry-leading stud services and boarding for mares, young stock, and spellers.
During the visit, the 76-year-old monarch opened up about his dream to produce a runner for the Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, a milestone that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, never managed to achieve despite her deep love of horse racing.
The chairman of Epsom Downs Racecourse, Brian Finch had a talk with King Charles during his visit and after that he shared, “We were talking about him getting a Derby runner and he said ‘We’re working on it’.
"Everybody is hoping the Royal Family will have a Derby winner soon.” Finch added.
If the father of Prince Harry and Prince William do achieve his goal, it would mark the first time a monarch will have entered a thoroughbred in the world-famous race.
King Charles took on his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's dear to heart stable of horses after she died in 2022.
The late Queen, who was the longest-reigning British monarch, had a lifelong passion for horses that began in her childhood and continued until her death.