King Charles ‘working’ on historic Derby entry in honor of late Queen


King Charles might soon be seen participating in Derby!

On Tuesday, the monarch and his beloved wife, Queen Camilla made an official visit to the National Stud in Newmarket, an industry-leading stud services and boarding for mares, young stock, and spellers.

During the visit, the 76-year-old monarch opened up about his dream to produce a runner for the Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, a milestone that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, never managed to achieve despite her deep love of horse racing.

The chairman of Epsom Downs Racecourse, Brian Finch had a talk with King Charles during his visit and after that he shared, “We were talking about him getting a Derby runner and he said ‘We’re working on it’.

"Everybody is hoping the Royal Family will have a Derby winner soon.” Finch added.

If the father of Prince Harry and Prince William do achieve his goal, it would mark the first time a monarch will have entered a thoroughbred in the world-famous race.

King Charles took on his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's dear to heart stable of horses after she died in 2022.

The late Queen, who was the longest-reigning British monarch, had a lifelong passion for horses that began in her childhood and continued until her death.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince George's 12th birthday sparks possible royal protocol change

Prince George's 12th birthday sparks possible royal protocol change
The young royal is now expected to follow the same rule that his father, Prince William, adhered to when he turned 12

Prince William releases key statement ahead of official trip to Switzerland

Prince William releases key statement ahead of official trip to Switzerland
The Prince of Wales is expected to travel to Switzerland this week

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s message ahead of solo trip

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s message ahead of solo trip
Prince William set to embark on Switzerland trip to support Lionesses without Kate Middleton

King Charles awards huge honour to key figure after sharing health update

King Charles awards huge honour to key figure after sharing health update
King Charles III gives major health amid cancer in his new appearance

Princess Elisabeth wraps Belgian National Day festivities in Brussels

Princess Elisabeth wraps Belgian National Day festivities in Brussels
Belgian Royal family conclude annual National Day festivities earlier this week

Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of 'dear friend' Ozzy Osbourne

Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of 'dear friend' Ozzy Osbourne
Sarah Ferguson sends condolences to close pal Sharon Osbourne after receiving tragic news

King Charles, Queen Camilla laud Lionesses' historic Euro final milestone

King Charles, Queen Camilla laud Lionesses' historic Euro final milestone
His Majesty joins Queen Camilla, to celebrate the historical achievement of the England women's national football team

King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit

King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit
The British monarch is receiving treatment for an unspecified cancer that was diagnosed in early 2024