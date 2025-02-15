Kylie Jenner, beau Timothée Chalamet celebrate Valentine’s day in Berlin 

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamat spent their Valentine’s day together in Berlin.
As reported by People magazine, the 27-year-old, as always, went to show her support for boyfriends at the Film Festival on Friday.
The head-over-heels duo, who got romantically linked first in April 2023, were captured in several videos sitting together in a theatre for the premier of his latest film A Complete Unknown.
Timothée was seen sitting alone at first but perked up, giving wide smile as Kylie made her way to him.
As the Kylie Cosmetic founder was walking towards her lover, her body-hugging black sequin gown became the highlight of the night.
For accessories, the beauty mogul wore a pair of diamond stud earrings and black strappy heels, with hair pulled in a low bun.
On the other hand, the 29-year-old actor was in a more casual fit. He wore an all-pink ensemble, appropriate for Valentine’s day.
The event was filled with PDA-filled moments from the love birds, as at one point they shared a sweet peck as Timothée made his way to stage.
Earlier in January, a source told the outlet that Kylie likes attending events with Timothée , noting, "She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all."
Notably, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamat started dating in April 2023, and first took their relationship public in September 2023 at a Beyoncé concert.