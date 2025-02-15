Benny Blanco spills sweet details about bond with fiancée Selena Gomez 

Benny Blanco is as love-struck as ever with fiancée Selena Gomez in the latest interview.
As reported by People Magazine, the music-producer opened up about his relation with the Who Says crooner in a cover story for Interview Magazine.
The couple who got engaged in December 2024 are known for being super honest with how they feel about each other.
Benny while talking about their relationship, described it as "so good" as "she calms [him] down when [he] needs it," and he helps her break her shell and leave the house.
The Grammy-nominated producer gushed over his future-wife, noting, "She’s the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, 'I don’t even give a f--- what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything.'"
While describing his passion for her, Benny confessed, "She’s like my f----ing heroin and Xanax combined."
Before the pair turned their relationship from friends-to-lovers, they were musical collaborators. Benny co-produced two hit songs from Selena’s 2015 album Revival, Kill Em with Kindness and Same Old Love.
The couple also collaborated on the 2019 song I Can’t Get Enough featuring Tainy and J Balvin.
Benny explained his regret of not figuring out their relationship sooner, as before he got together with Selena he told himself, " 'You know that? I’m going to stop everything im doing and just focus all my energy on being a grownup and being with the right person.'"
He added, "Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me."
The 36-year-old also voiced his concerns on being with the Single Soon singer, how he's afraid one day Selena will realise he’s not for her, to which she replied that Benny is "stuck" with her.
To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are releasing their first full album I Said I Love You First on March 21, 2025.