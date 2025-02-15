Entertainment

Mauricio Umansky faces major setback after skiing accident

Kyle Richards' ex-husband Mauricio Umansky shares major update with fans

  February 15, 2025
 Mauricio Umansky is hospitalised with a broken clavicle. 

On Friday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actor suffered a skiing accident in Aspen, breaking some bones.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Umansky shared the unfortunate news with his fans while giving them a glimpse into his recovery journey.

The realtor penned an update atop a selfie he took from the hospital bed, “I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, paramedics, Aspen Hospital, you’re all the best.”

He also posted a picture of his X-ray showing the injured patch.

“Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt. But the care here has been incredible,” Umansky wrote.

Later Umansky dropped a clip of himself being carried off a snowy mountain by ski patrol soon after the accident with his arm wrapped in a sling.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, after locking lips with with model Klaudia K in the Colorado town, Mauricio Umansky was spotted out and about with his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, whom he separated from in 2023.

Insiders told TMZ that the pair are “very cool” with one another. 

