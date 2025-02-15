Prince Harry sends moving message for Meghan Markle on Valentine's Day  

Royal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated this year's Valentine's Day apart due to his Canadian tour

Prince Harry has seemingly sent an indirect message to his wife Meghan Markle on Valentine's Day amid his Canadian tour.

In a conversation with Canadian television station CTV News at the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to have more kids after his partner shared a video of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, on Instagram.

The father-of-two stated that having five children is way too much and that 'one or two kids is probably enough' for a family to maintain sanity.

Harry added, "I know some people who’ve got five. I just say, ‘Well, that’s your own fault!’ Having kids is amazing, but it’s a journey every single day, every single week."

"They just grow, and they change. I love the questions that they ask and the experiences and the challenges that they give you. It’s great," the 40-year-old duke remarked.

He made these rare comments after Meghan posted an adorable video clip alongside her three-year-old Princess on Friday, February 14th, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex showcased her and Lilibet's cooking skills as the mother-daughter duo was making love hearts from strawberries.

The mother-of-two celebrated Valentine's Day after she left her husband alone in Canada for their kids.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot in 2018, share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple welcomed their son on May 6, 2019, while their daughter was born on June 4, 2021. 

