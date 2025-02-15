Charles Spencer breaks silence after ex-wife Karen leaves Althorp house

Royal

  • February 15, 2025
Charles Spencer has shared first post on social media after his ex-wife Karen Spencer moves to new location amid separation.

Charles turned to his Instagram account to share a delightful photo of his family's new addition with a sweet update.

Alongside an adorable snap of his puppy at Althorp House Charles wrote, "Three months old, first night out."

"Always a relief when the second puppy jab is done…," Earl added.

The new puppy, whose name is still not know became part of the Spencer family earlier this month and has been living at the childhood home of Charles and sister Lady Diana Northamptonshire Estate.

This new update regarding Charles New family addition comes shortly after his ex-wife shared emotional life update on her Instagram account.

Karen, with whom Charles parted ways in May, 2023, after 12 years of marriage revealed via an Instagram post on Thursday that she has moved to a temporary home.

She also shared images of her sheep, Lucky and Minty, grazing on her new lawn with a heartfelt note in which Karen discussed about starting a new chapter of her life.

"Well… at long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home," she wrote.

"Still waiting for the horses to arrive—hopefully next week! It doesn't quite feel like home without them," she added.

To note, Charles Spencer is currently in a romantic relationship with the podcast host Cat Jarman.

Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer share 12-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte. 

