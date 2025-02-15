Miley Cyrus attends 'SNL' concert with boyfriend Maxx on Valentine's Day  

Miley Cyrus attends the Saturday Night Live 50: Homecoming Concert alongside her boyfriend Maxx Morando on Valentine's Day.
The 32-year-old songstress, who was accompanied by her partner at the star-studded event, made a mesmerising appearance at the iconic comedy show Saturday Night Live's special musical night.
The red carpet took place in New York City on February 14th, Friday, where an array of A-listers were in attendance, including Miley, her mom Tish Cyrus, and her current love interest, Maxx.
Notably, the Grammy-winning artist was wearing a stylish black leather gown, which she paired with matching heels. To elevate her look, she opted for smoky makeup.
This rare joint appearance of Miley and Maxx, who began dating each other in December 2021, came after they were last seen together during a sushi date in Los Angeles back in June 2024.
Despite having a huge age difference, the Flowers crooner expressed her love for her 26-year-old partner in an old interview with Harper's BAZAAR.
"And Maxx just inspires me so much," Miley confessed during her appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.
For those unaware, before being romantically linked with Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus was initially married to her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
She parted ways from her former partner in 2020 after spending three years together.