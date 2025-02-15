Pete Davidson sends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande Oscars luck: 'I hope'

Ariana Grande has the support of her ex-fiance Pete Davidson!
The Saturday Night Live alum, who holds no hard feelings for the pop star after parting ways, told Page Six that he is rooting for her to win the Academy Award for Wicked.
Davidson revealed, "I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold.”
He continued, “When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love."
Elsewhere in the interview, the actor revealed that he cried while recently re-watching his audition tape for SNL, “The innocence in my eyes made me so sad.”
"Showbiz is so tough, and I didn’t know how tough it was… I picked the wrong business to have a mental illness and go into. I'm one of the most insecure and sad people ever, and I picked the most insecure, sad business to go into,” Davidson revealed.
Ariana and Davidson embarked on a whirlwind romance in the spring of 2018 and got engaged during the same year.
They were engaged for roughly four months before splitting in October 2018.
To note, Ariana Grande has received her first Oscar nomination for portraying Glinda in Wicked.