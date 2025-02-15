Entertainment

Pete Davidson sends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande Oscars luck: 'I hope'

'SNL' alum Pete Davidson gives his former fiancee Ariana Grande the sweetest shoutout in latest interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Pete Davidson sends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande Oscars luck: I hope
Pete Davidson sends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande Oscars luck: 'I hope'

Ariana Grande has the support of her ex-fiance Pete Davidson!

The Saturday Night Live alum, who holds no hard feelings for the pop star after parting ways, told Page Six that he is rooting for her to win the Academy Award for Wicked.

Davidson revealed, "I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold.”

He continued, “When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor revealed that he cried while recently re-watching his audition tape for SNL, “The innocence in my eyes made me so sad.”

"Showbiz is so tough, and I didn’t know how tough it was… I picked the wrong business to have a mental illness and go into. I'm one of the most insecure and sad people ever, and I picked the most insecure, sad business to go into,” Davidson revealed.

Ariana and Davidson embarked on a whirlwind romance in the spring of 2018 and got engaged during the same year. 

They were engaged for roughly four months before splitting in October 2018. 

To note, Ariana Grande has received her first Oscar nomination for portraying Glinda in Wicked. 

Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit

Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit

Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer

Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day

Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle gives quiet nod to Royal Family with surprising move

Meghan Markle gives quiet nod to Royal Family with surprising move

Miley Cyrus attends 'SNL' concert with boyfriend Maxx on Valentine's Day
Miley Cyrus attends 'SNL' concert with boyfriend Maxx on Valentine's Day
Benny Blanco spills sweet details about bond with fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco spills sweet details about bond with fiancée Selena Gomez
Justin Baldoni pleads to dismiss Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' explosive claims
Justin Baldoni pleads to dismiss Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' explosive claims
Mauricio Umansky faces major setback after skiing accident
Mauricio Umansky faces major setback after skiing accident
Kylie Jenner, beau Timothée Chalamet celebrate Valentine’s day in Berlin
Kylie Jenner, beau Timothée Chalamet celebrate Valentine’s day in Berlin
Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal battle ends as accuser drops rape lawsuit
Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal battle ends as accuser drops rape lawsuit
Selena Gomez receives unique Valentine's Day gift from Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez receives unique Valentine's Day gift from Benny Blanco
‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look
‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Benedict, Sophie set couple goals in first look
Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with ‘three wedding rings’?
Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with ‘three wedding rings’?
Shakira reflects on ‘unforgettable’ LMYNL Tour start as she wraps Brazil leg
Shakira reflects on ‘unforgettable’ LMYNL Tour start as she wraps Brazil leg
Ethan Slater finally reveals difficult ‘private life’ with Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater finally reveals difficult ‘private life’ with Ariana Grande
Kim Kardashain shares cryptic post amid Kanye West, Bianca divorce rumours
Kim Kardashain shares cryptic post amid Kanye West, Bianca divorce rumours