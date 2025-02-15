Nicholas Galitzine transformation for 'Masters of the Universe' shocks fans

Nicholas Galitzine huge transformation for the He-Man role in the live-action Masters of the Universe has left fans in shock with the uncanny resemblance.
As reported by Just Jared, the Purple Heart actor was spotted on set with a pale pink dress-shirt, making fans believe that the movie would be taking Barbie approach, with being set in real-world.
The 30-year-old actor is taking the lead role of He-Man in the movie, which is the main reason behind his recent massive transformation.
New set photos show Nicholas getting arrested and taken into custody while filming a scene this past week in London.
In one pic, the actor could be seen being arrested by the Oklahoma City Police, with an officer holding He-Man’s power sword.
Last November, Nicholas’s co-star and leading lady Camila Mendes showed off her red hair for the role of Teela.
The Masters of the Universe story follows a warrior leader He-Man, who travels to Earth to stop the evil Skeletor from gaining access to cosmic key that could enable him to take over Castle Grayskull.
For the upcoming Amazon MGM film, Jared Leto is set to take the role of main villain, Skeletor while Idris Elba has been cast as Duncan.
Fans took to their social media to express their admiration of Nicholas's transformation.
One user wrote on X, "Seriously, this transformation is INSANE. Hats off to you Nicholas Galitzine, you are 100% He-Man."
While another fan penned, "WAIT ACTUALLY?? i doubted at first but he might actually eat this up okayyyy."
The live-action of Masters of the Universe, which is directed by Travis Knight, is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 5, 2026.