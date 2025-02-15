Entertainment

Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit

Lady Gaga celebrated the 50th anniversary of iconic comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' on Friday

  February 15, 2025
Lady Gaga surprised fans by performing live during Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary in New York City.

The 38-year-old Grammy-winning artist took the stage at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, February 14th, alongside popular actor-comedian Andy Samberg to celebrate the 50 years of the iconic comedy sketch show.

Gaga paid a subtle tribute to the comedian over his remarkable performance in the popular program she performed the melody of which Samberg originally sang a rendition, D*** in a Box, with American musician Justin Timberlake.

The Die With A Smile crooner brilliantly mimicked Timberlake's vocals while playing the piano, giving the comedic hit a soulful twist. 

This musical performance by Gaga came shortly after she recently candidly addressed the ongoing speculations of her exit from the music industry. 

During her guest appearance on Hot Ones, the singer-turned-actress said despite all her recent achievements, she wanted to take a break from her musical career. 

"That is an incredibly deep question to ask me in this panic mode, I missed the community that I had in New York and that was really hard. So there were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away," she stated. 

On the professional front, Lady Gaga is set to release her seventh studio album, Meyhem, on March 7, 2025. 

