Anya Taylor -Joy cosies up to her husband Malcolm McRae in NYC 

Anya Taylor-Joy dazzled at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.
The Dune 2 actress radiated Hollywood glamour as she held tightly to her husband's arm after saying she 'loves him so much.'
For the evening, Anya slipped in a figure-hugging silk floor-length dress featuring an intricate floral design.
She layered her elegant one-piece under a white fluffy coat which she let droop down her arms.
In footwear, the Queen’s Gambit actress paired towering silver strappy heels while posing on the red carpet.
To accessorise her look for the event, Anya wore a single gold snake earring and styled her blonde locks into a stylish updo.
On the Drew Barrymore show this week, the actress when asked about her spouse Malcolm.
Speaking to the host Drew, Anya gushed, “I love him so much,' Oh yeah, he's, I'm very, I'm so lucky. I'm so lucky."
The Amsterdam actor then went on adding where they first crossed paths and the very first thing Malcolm said to her upon meetup.
"We met in a music studio and he's like, I do. I love him. We're born on the same day. So that was the first thing he ever said to me," she recalled.
For the unversed, Anya Taylor-Joy and the musician Malcolm McRae secretly tied the knot in New Orleans in April 2022.