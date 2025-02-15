Entertainment

‘Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson reveals shocking decision he took for season 4

'Bridgerton' season 4, set to air in 2026, will focus on Benedict's love story with Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha

  • February 15, 2025
Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, has made big confession ahead of taking on a lead role in season 4.

The upcoming season of Bridgerton, set to air in 2026, will focus on Benedict's love story with newcomer Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.

While speaking to MailOnline at the Netflix programme's Season of Love fan celebration, Luke revealed he declined seeking advice from his co-stars for the lead role in the fourth season.

“I have to give a lot being the lead but it is a provide and not a burden. It’s nice for the character which is exciting,” he told the outlet.

He further added, “It is a personal experience leading the show and I was tempted to talk to people but it’s my own experience.”

Thompson also opened up about his nerves when he first walked onto the spectacular season four set.

“Seeing the new set for the first time I was terrified but it is magical seeing it,” he said.

The Season of Love fan event, held at London's Raffles in the OWO building, featured a Q&A session and dinner with the cast, including Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and showrunner Jess Brownell.

