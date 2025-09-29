Home / Entertainment

Blake Lively breaks silence after Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at her

Blake Lively releases first statement after husband Ryan Reynolds admits insulting her

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Blake Lively has released the first statement after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, publicly admitted insulting her.

As per Daily Mail, the Deadpool actor admitted saying “F–k you!” to the Gossip Girl alum during the promotion of his documentary John Candy: I Like Me last week in New Jersey.

On Monday, September 29, Blake posted pictures on Instagram from her family trip to Universal Studio in Orlando and shared a lengthy statement.

She penned, “I worked in Orlando this week, and like any responsible adult, decided to stay to play. Any excuse to sneak my babies with me. Each park was more incredible than the last. But man oh man, that EPIC park is something special.”

Blake added, “When you’re in there, it feels like you’re living inside the movies. So magical. Core memories for all of us. Thank you @universalorlando for hosting us. We’re so grateful to have had that experience of being so inspired and connected as a family in those magical worlds you’ve built. It really is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

It is pertinent to note that the American actress did not address the controversy surrounding her husband's latest remarks.

Ryan and Blake tied the knot on September 9, 2012. The romantic couple share four children; James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

You Might Like:

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant enjoy date night after addressing wedding rumours

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant enjoy date night after addressing wedding rumours
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attended the opening night of 'Waiting for Godot' at the Hudson Theatre

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story moves guests to tears at their dreamy wedding

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
The Puerto Rican star wrapped up his first concert residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, last week

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding
The Eras Tour hitmaker attended her fiancé Travis Kelce’s game hours after her pal Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran touch Selena Gomez with heartfelt speeches at wedding

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran touch Selena Gomez with heartfelt speeches at wedding
Selena Gomez tied the knot to Benny Blanco in a star-studded Santa Barbara ceremony over the weekend

Dua Lipa drops eye-catching peeks from Radical Optimism tour Miami shows

Dua Lipa drops eye-catching peeks from Radical Optimism tour Miami shows
The ‘Training Season’ singer performed two concerts in Miami as part of her Radical Optimism Tour

Zac Efron shares exciting update amid Nina Dobrev dating buzz

Zac Efron shares exciting update amid Nina Dobrev dating buzz
Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron recently sparked relationship rumors after being spotted together on a yacht off the Italian coast

Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview

Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview
Madonna had an 'open conversation' about her decades-long spiritual journey

Justin Bieber ‘thinking’ about big change after Selena Gomez ties the knot

Justin Bieber ‘thinking’ about big change after Selena Gomez ties the knot
The ‘Baby’ hitmaker shares plans for a major change following the nuptials of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez to Benny Blanco

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody ahead of his October 3 verdict

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci
Princess Diana’s niece shared exclusive glimpse from Dolce & Gabbana afterparty during Milan Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August 2022 after two years of togetherness