Blake Lively breaks silence after Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at her

Blake Lively has released the first statement after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, publicly admitted insulting her.
As per Daily Mail, the Deadpool actor admitted saying “F–k you!” to the Gossip Girl alum during the promotion of his documentary John Candy: I Like Me last week in New Jersey.
On Monday, September 29, Blake posted pictures on Instagram from her family trip to Universal Studio in Orlando and shared a lengthy statement.
She penned, “I worked in Orlando this week, and like any responsible adult, decided to stay to play. Any excuse to sneak my babies with me. Each park was more incredible than the last. But man oh man, that EPIC park is something special.”
Blake added, “When you’re in there, it feels like you’re living inside the movies. So magical. Core memories for all of us. Thank you @universalorlando for hosting us. We’re so grateful to have had that experience of being so inspired and connected as a family in those magical worlds you’ve built. It really is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”
It is pertinent to note that the American actress did not address the controversy surrounding her husband's latest remarks.
Ryan and Blake tied the knot on September 9, 2012. The romantic couple share four children; James, Inez, Betty and Olin.