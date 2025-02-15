Entertainment

Taylor Swift dethrones Madonna with THIS huge milestone

The Eras Tour hitmakers has stolen the crown from a legendary singer with new milestone

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025

Taylor Swift dethrones Madonna with THIS huge milestone


Taylor Swift is continuing her streak of toppling music legends!

On Friday, February 14, the Daily Mail reported that the Eras Tour hitmaker has reached yet another milestone by becoming the female artist with the “most UK Number 1” albums.

With this huge achievement, the Blank Space crooner has dethroned the legendary singer Madonna, who is now on the second spot.

After the re-release of her 2019 record, Lover (Live From Paris), the Cruel Summer songstress now has secured her 13th Number 1, overtaking Madonna’s record of 12.

Besides becoming the female artist with most UK Number 1 albums, Swift now also enjoys the joint top spot for the “international artist” with most Number 1 albums in UK chart history with Elvis Presley.

“If we thought Taylor Swift would peak in 2024, with her domination of the charts during the summer, we couldn't have been more wrong,” stated the Chief Executive Officer of the Official Charts, Martin Talbot.

He added, “What an amazing achievement to surpass the Albums Chart record of Madonna, such a huge music icon.”

It is worth mentioning that Taylor Swift was in competition with Madonna after the release of her 2024 hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which made her secure 12 UK Number 1 albums, just as equal to the Popular songstress.

King Charles plans big move to outshine Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

King Charles plans big move to outshine Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?

Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?

Sabrina Carpenter takes swipe at ex Barry Keoghan in new music video

Sabrina Carpenter takes swipe at ex Barry Keoghan in new music video

Sabrina Carpenter takes swipe at ex Barry Keoghan in new music video
Sabrina Carpenter takes swipe at ex Barry Keoghan in new music video
‘Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson reveals shocking decision he took for season 4
‘Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson reveals shocking decision he took for season 4
Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona make red carpet debut at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'
Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona make red carpet debut at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'
Anya Taylor -Joy cosies up to her husband Malcolm McRae in NYC
Anya Taylor -Joy cosies up to her husband Malcolm McRae in NYC
Zoë Kravitz finds new love on Valentine's Day after Channing Tatum split
Zoë Kravitz finds new love on Valentine's Day after Channing Tatum split
Nicholas Galitzine transformation for 'Masters of the Universe' shocks fans
Nicholas Galitzine transformation for 'Masters of the Universe' shocks fans
Hilary Duff pays heartfelt tribute to husband Matthew Koma on Valentine's Day
Hilary Duff pays heartfelt tribute to husband Matthew Koma on Valentine's Day
'Stranger Things' star hints at 'powerful scenes' in Season 5: 'I was in tears'
'Stranger Things' star hints at 'powerful scenes' in Season 5: 'I was in tears'
Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit
Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit
Pete Davidson sends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande Oscars luck: 'I hope'
Pete Davidson sends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande Oscars luck: 'I hope'
Miley Cyrus attends 'SNL' concert with boyfriend Maxx on Valentine's Day
Miley Cyrus attends 'SNL' concert with boyfriend Maxx on Valentine's Day
Benny Blanco spills sweet details about bond with fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco spills sweet details about bond with fiancée Selena Gomez