Taylor Swift dethrones Madonna with THIS huge milestone

Taylor Swift is continuing her streak of toppling music legends!
On Friday, February 14, the Daily Mail reported that the Eras Tour hitmaker has reached yet another milestone by becoming the female artist with the “most UK Number 1” albums.
With this huge achievement, the Blank Space crooner has dethroned the legendary singer Madonna, who is now on the second spot.
After the re-release of her 2019 record, Lover (Live From Paris), the Cruel Summer songstress now has secured her 13th Number 1, overtaking Madonna’s record of 12.
Besides becoming the female artist with most UK Number 1 albums, Swift now also enjoys the joint top spot for the “international artist” with most Number 1 albums in UK chart history with Elvis Presley.
“If we thought Taylor Swift would peak in 2024, with her domination of the charts during the summer, we couldn't have been more wrong,” stated the Chief Executive Officer of the Official Charts, Martin Talbot.
He added, “What an amazing achievement to surpass the Albums Chart record of Madonna, such a huge music icon.”
It is worth mentioning that Taylor Swift was in competition with Madonna after the release of her 2024 hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which made her secure 12 UK Number 1 albums, just as equal to the Popular songstress.