 Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby? 

Ileana D’Cruz has hinted on her second pregnancy.
On her Instagram stories, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actor shared a picture of her midnight snack and antacid.
What caught attention was not just her midnight cravings but also the caption that read, "Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.”
Earlier, the actress wished her fans happy new year with a video encapsulating all the months that showed her and Michael Dolan lovingly bringing up their son.
The footage proceeded to an emotional Ileana holding a positive pregnancy test.
Fans were quick enough to spot the pregnancy test which led them to believe that baby No 2 is coming.
One person commented “Second baby is coming in 2025? Or have we misunderstood?”
It is pertinent to mention, Ileana, who is already a doting mom to one son, married Michael Dolan in a dreamy ceremony back in 2023.
During the same year she announced her first pregnancy on social media, leaving everyone surprised.
Meanwhile, Ileana D’Cruz remains focused on her motherhood and has yet to announce her future projects.