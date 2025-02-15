Trending

Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?

Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz shares a glimpse of her midnight cravings

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Ileana DCruz pregnant with second baby?
 Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby? 

Ileana D’Cruz has hinted on her second pregnancy.

On her Instagram stories, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actor shared a picture of her midnight snack and antacid.

What caught attention was not just her midnight cravings but also the caption that read, "Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.”

Ileana DCruz pregnant with second baby?

Earlier, the actress wished her fans happy new year with a video encapsulating all the months that showed her and Michael Dolan lovingly bringing up their son. 

The footage proceeded to an emotional Ileana holding a positive pregnancy test.

Fans were quick enough to spot the pregnancy test which led them to believe that baby No 2 is coming. 

One person commented “Second baby is coming in 2025? Or have we misunderstood?”

It is pertinent to mention, Ileana, who is already a doting mom to one son, married Michael Dolan in a dreamy ceremony back in 2023.

During the same year she announced her first pregnancy on social media, leaving everyone surprised.

Meanwhile, Ileana D’Cruz remains focused on her motherhood and has yet to announce her future projects. 

King Charles plans big move to outshine Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

King Charles plans big move to outshine Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?

Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?

Sabrina Carpenter takes swipe at ex Barry Keoghan in new music video

Sabrina Carpenter takes swipe at ex Barry Keoghan in new music video

Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour
Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’
Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’
Muneeb Butt drops romantic Valentines Day post for wife Aiman Khan
Muneeb Butt drops romantic Valentines Day post for wife Aiman Khan
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed get nikkahfied in Makkah
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed get nikkahfied in Makkah
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh to share frame for 'biggest blockbuster' of 2025
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh to share frame for 'biggest blockbuster' of 2025