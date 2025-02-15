Justin Bieber, Hailey post intimate snaps from low-key Valentine’s date

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • February 15, 2025
There’s nothing but just love between Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber!

On Saturday, February 15, the lovebirds, who are parents to a son, Jack Blues Bieber, turned to their official Instagram accounts and dropped photos from their low-key but intimate Valentine’s Day celebration.

Without any cheesy captions or confessions, the duo expressed their love for each other with just some romantic snaps.

In the carousel shared by Hailey, the opening image saw her in a lovely red-and-white fit that included a red crop jacket which she layered over a white crop top, along with matching red lower. The American model topped her look with a stunning, furry jacket.

For the makeup, Hailey Bieber opted to go with a nude glam look, with her silky, straight hair left open to do the charm.

Next in the post was a snap of a slice of cake, followed by a photo of the socialite with her singer husband, posing in a photo-booth.

The fourth slide saw Hailey in a seductive pose at what appears to be the lounge of the couple’s home, while the photo was captured by none other than her darling hubby.

In the fifth slide was a mirror selfie that saw Justin Bieber capturing the snap with a cheetah pattern tie tied loosely around his neck while she flaunted his shirtless body. Beside him was the Rhode Beauty founder, linking her arm into his.

Furthermore, the last slide featured a glass with some wine in it, placed beside two red candles in a romantic dinner setting.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, in his post, also shared the same mirror selfie which was shared by his wife Hailey.

Moreover, to mark Valentine’s Day, Justin shared a couple of snaps of himself with Hailey Bieber which were taken in a photo-booth.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS,” he captioned.

