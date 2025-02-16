Royal

Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer

  • February 16, 2025

Queen Camilla is seeking peace in a surprising source as her husband, King Charles, fights deadly cancer battle!

Radaronline, in its latest bombshell publication, reported that the UK’s Queen consort’s dream of wearing the crown beside the British Monarch has become nothing but a “real-life nightmare” for her.

With Charles already been struggling due to his health, the Queen’s behavior has thrown the whole royal family into “chaos,” revealed high-level palace courtiers while speaking out about Camilla’s “bad habits” to deal with stress.

In a shocking revelation, the palace insiders have claimed that Queen Camilla is leaning on an unexpected source to overcome the stress.

"She's been hitting the bottle pretty heavily as a result. She's completely out of control,” said a high-level courtier.

They added, "Camilla turns to the sauce when she's under stress, and there's no arguing 2024 was a hell of year for the whole family. She always seems to be having a fit and hitting the bottle to cope."

Meanwhile, a separate source claimed that Prince William is demanding his father to do something about Camilla’s drinking habit, and if he does not take any step then the Prince of Wales has threatened to keep his children from visiting.

“William is taking a hard line on this. Her bad habits are affecting the whole family and he's got no patience or sympathy. He's pushing his dad to act now – before she takes them all down,” the insider stated.

Last year, it was reported that King Charles has secretly sent Queen Camilla to a $4,000-a-day holistic health facility in India to help her overcome alcohol addiction, however, Camilla did not stick to the treatment and returned to drinking within weeks.

