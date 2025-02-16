Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move

Royal

Trump set to back legal action if Prince Harry lied on US visa application about drug use

  February 16, 2025
Prince Harry has been warned to be "very worried" as he is "far from off-the-hook" regarding his standing with Donald Trump, despite the former president's assurance that the Duke won't face deportation from the US.

Earlier this month, a judge hinted that he is open to the possibility of releasing some of the sealed documents from Harry's US visa application.

Court documents reveal that a judge has now set a date for next Thursday February 20 for the US government to state which legal documents related to the case can be disclosed.

Meanwhile, last Week, Trump said that he would not deport the Duke of Sussex, claiming he has punishment enough with his “terrible” wife.

However, sources close to the former president claim he has “vowed transparency” and will back legal action.

"President Trump has made it very clear that if Harry is found to have not told the truth on his visa application, then he could face prosecution," an insider told Daily Mail.

"President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution. What is interesting... is the judge admitted holding a secret meeting with lawyers for the government without telling lawyers representing Heritage," they added.

The source further warned that Harry is “far from off-the-hook”, adding: “The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump.'

This stern warning comes amid an ongoing legal battle initiated by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington DC think tank, which questions Prince Harry entry into the US in 2020 despite his past drug use confession.

