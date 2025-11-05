Royal

Prince William surprises Earthshot Prize finalists moments before ceremony

Prince of Wales to attend 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro today

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William surprises Earthshot Prize finalists moments before ceremony
Prince William surprises Earthshot Prize finalists moments before ceremony 

Prince William has made a surprise move for the final participants just a few moments before the much-awaited Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. 

On Wednesday, November 5, the Royal correspondent, Rebbeca English, turned to her Instagram account to share the key update on the Prince of Wales’s secret meeting with the finalists.

The next heir of the British throne has arrived at the statue of Christ the Redeemer, overlooking the city, for a meeting with his finalists.

Before his official meeting, William also met with Eduardo Paes, the current Mayor of Rio, and the city's deputy Mayor, alongside their respective families.

This update comes a few hours before the future King will hand over £1 million to the five winners at a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, which will take place at the spectacular Museum of Tomorrow. 

Notably, Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are among the global stars who will be performing at the ceremony, along with Brazilian music star and former Minister of Culture Gilberto Gil.

For the unversed, the nature enthusiast Royal member, Prince William, touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, November 3, to attend the fifth Earthshot Prize ceremony.   

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours
Prince Harry expresses deep affection for Britain after his cryptic remarks on US citizenship

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague
Prince Albert set to conclude his first state-visit to Prague today

Prince William hit with tragic death news during Earthshot Prize event

Prince William hit with tragic death news during Earthshot Prize event
Princess Kate, Prince William receive shocking death news amid the Prince of Wales brazil trip

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past
The Duke of Sussex is currently in Toronto, Canada, for a two-day visit November 5 and November 6

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece
The Duke of Sussex releases emotional letter ahead of Remembrance Day

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain host a lavish dinner gala for Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit
The Spanish king and queen, Felipe VI and Letizia, host Oman’s Sultan Haitham for State Visit at Zarzuela Palace

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life
Princess Ingrid Alexandra also opened up about her bond with mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit in a candid interview

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence
The Duke of Edinburgh visits Wales for a special engagement as Prince William continues his trip in Brazil

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne
Princess Anne commemorates King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to Jersey last year

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace
Former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson makes shocking plans to acquire major role after losing royal status

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause
The Prince of Wales takes impactful step for a vital cause during his visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil