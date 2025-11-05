Prince William surprises Earthshot Prize finalists moments before ceremony 

Prince William has made a surprise move for the final participants just a few moments before the much-awaited Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.
On Wednesday, November 5, the Royal correspondent, Rebbeca English, turned to her Instagram account to share the key update on the Prince of Wales’s secret meeting with the finalists.
The next heir of the British throne has arrived at the statue of Christ the Redeemer, overlooking the city, for a meeting with his finalists.
Before his official meeting, William also met with Eduardo Paes, the current Mayor of Rio, and the city's deputy Mayor, alongside their respective families.
This update comes a few hours before the future King will hand over £1 million to the five winners at a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, which will take place at the spectacular Museum of Tomorrow.
Notably, Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are among the global stars who will be performing at the ceremony, along with Brazilian music star and former Minister of Culture Gilberto Gil.
For the unversed, the nature enthusiast Royal member, Prince William, touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, November 3, to attend the fifth Earthshot Prize ceremony.