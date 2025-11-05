Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece

Prince Harry has penned an emotional letter ahead of Remembrance Day 2025.

Obtained by various outlets on Wednesday, November 5, the same day Harry is set to kick off his Canada trip, the Duke of Sussex has released a personal letter, making an emotional plea to remember the living veterans the same way the nation remembers died soldiers in conflicts. 

The 647-word piece titled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British – By Prince Harry was published ahead of Remembrance Day, commemorated on November 11.

In his emotional essay, Harry, who served two frontline tours in Afghanistan - has showcased his pride in his military service and his deep affection for "the things that make us British".

10 takeaways from Prince Harry's Remembrance Day letter

The meaning of remembrance

“Remembrance has never been about glorifying war. It’s about recognising its cost: the lives changed forever and the lessons paid for, through unimaginable sacrifice. It’s also about honouring those who, knowing that cost, still choose to serve.”

What he learnt during Ukraine visit

“Earlier this year, I was invited to Ukraine (Slava Ukraini!) to spend time with friends at the Superhumans centre; men and women rebuilding their lives after devastating injuries.

In every face, both military and civilian, I saw resilience and a fierce determination not to be defined by what had been taken from them. They reminded me that bravery is not the absence of fear, but the triumph of purpose over it.

There is a similar stoic spirit of self-deprecation and humour in Ukrainians, that I recognise more than any other, in us Brits.”

Expresses pride in British identity and service

“Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.

The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands — ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.

That same spirit lives in every member of our Armed Forces and the families who serve beside them.”

The spirit of Invictus

“You need only spend a few hours at the Invictus Games to feel it. There, you see courage reborn, camaraderie restored, and proof that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.”

A tribute to the families of the soldiers

“In my capacity as their Global Ambassador, this week, I wrote to families from Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the UK charity supporting children of Britain’s fallen heroes.

Every year, I’m moved by their strength; sons and daughters who wear yellow and black scarves in honour of their parents, many of them marching proudly at the Cenotaph this weekend.

They don’t march with bitterness, but with love and pride.

They carry forward their parents’ legacy of service even as their own hearts bear the cost of it. Because when one person serves, the whole family serves. And when one falls, the whole community feels that loss.”

Call for collective responsibility

“Remembrance, then, is not simply a minute’s silence. It’s a call to collective responsibility. Not through sympathy, but through admiration and respect.”

War veterans who are forgotten

“I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside men and women from all four corners of the UK; from Antrim to Anglesey, Lancashire to London, Wrexham to the East Riding, Belfast to Bedfordshire and beyond.

I saw courage and compassion in the harshest conditions imaginable. But I also saw how easy it can be, once the uniform comes off, for those who gave everything, to feel forgotten.

Our duty to them does not end when their service does. The protection they offered us must be returned through opportunity and respect for the rest of their lives. That’s not charity; it’s reciprocity. They safeguarded our freedom. We must safeguard their future. That way we all benefit.”

World peace feels fragile

“As we look around the world this Remembrance Sunday and, on the 11th, peace for those lucky enough to know it, feels more fragile than ever. Institutions built to protect it are being strained, and for many, peace is not known at all.”

Commitment

“Remembrance isn’t confined to one weekend in November. It’s a lifelong commitment to empathy, gratitude, and action; to be kinder, more united, and braver in protecting what those before us fought to preserve.”

An emotional appeal

“So, as we bow our heads this weekend, let us remember not only the fallen, but the living – those who still carry the weight of war in body and mind, and the families who bear its memory in their hearts.

If you live near them, knock on their door. If you see them around, shake their hand. And if you feel so inclined, join them for a cuppa…or a pint, to hear their story and remind them their service still matters.”

