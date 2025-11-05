Royal

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain host a lavish dinner gala for Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

  By Sidra Khan
Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham
Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham

Queen Letizia was a sight to behold at a lavish royal reception.

The Royal Family of Spain on Tuesday, November 4, welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Zarzuela Palace for his State Visit, where he was received by King Felipe and his wife.

After holding a meeting with the sultan and hosting him for lunch, the Spanish Royal Couple organized a lavish dinner gala for him at the royal residence.

For the glitzy event, the Queen of Spain captivated in a floor-length deep royal blue satin gown with a high neckline and long sleeves and a voluminous skirt.

She took her gorgeous look to a whole new level by wearing striking accessories, including the sparkling Maria Cristina tiara and a pendant-style insignia worn on a chain across the bodice.

King Felipe looked handsome in a formal evening court suit, paired with a formal bow-tie.

Meanwhile, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq was dressed in traditional Omani ceremonial attire, which featured a long dark robe, complemented with a bright golden yellow sash and a turban on his head.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the royal dinner gala on Instagram, the Spanish Royals shared, ”Tonight the gala dinner offered by the Kings in honor of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq, took place at the Royal Palace of Madrid, on the occasion of his State Visit to Spain to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.”

At the event, King Felipe delivered a speech, stating, “Let’s promote a collaboration that reaffirms our relationships around joint projects, that opens new professional horizons for our young people and leads us to continue growing and learning from each other.”

Queen Letizia’s striking appearance at the dinner gala received heartwarming comments from royal fans, who gushed over Her Majesty’s breathtaking look.

