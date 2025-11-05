Prince William hit with tragic death news during Earthshot Prize event

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince William has been hit with a tragic death news during his first Brazil trip for 2025 Earthshot Prize.

The Princess of Wales’ university friend, Ben Duncan, has painfully passed away at age 45 after falling seven floors from the Trafalgar St James hotel.

He was a part of William and Princess Kate’s inner circle when they started dating at the University of St Andrews.

Ben's body was reportedly found in Spring Gardens next to Trafalgar Square after falling from the roof of the building.

A spokesperson shared, "Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October. The man sadly fell from a height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.‘His death is unexpected but non-suspicious."

Ben received a heartfelt tribute from a broadcaster Mike Hollingsworth, who wrote on Facebook, “My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us. He lived life as Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up. He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm.”

William, who is busy with the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil, has yet to address the sad news.

