Royal

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past

The Duke of Sussex is currently in Toronto, Canada, for a two-day visit November 5 and November 6

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice
Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice 

Prince Harry is catching heat from Canadians as he announced his trip to Toronto.

According to GB News, the Duke of Sussex has faced widespread backlash over his trip to Canada after he was seen cheering for the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of the home team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Duke of Sussex's office announced his visit to Canada sharing that it would involve multiple engagements with the Canadian Armed Forces and veteran communities.

Canadians took to the comments to voice their frustration, with one quipping, “Will he be wearing his LA Dodgers hat?”

Another commenter expressed how deeply the baseball allegiance had affected their opinion: "He's a Dodger fan. Stay away! I don't think he's realizes how deep our feelings are for the Blue Jays! I did like him. My feelings have changed."

Under CP24’s post, one user remarked, “A week late,” while another doubted the need for the Harry’s visit

Notably, the couple also faced scrutiny during the championship series due to their premium seating.

However, it’s unclear if the seats were purchased or given as VIP perks. The Dodgers ultimately won the World Series, beating the Blue Jays in a decisive seventh game.

To note, Prince Harry is currently in Toronto, Canada, for a two-day visit November 5 and November 6, 2025 to attend events supporting veterans and the military community ahead of Remembrance Day

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece
The Duke of Sussex releases emotional letter ahead of Remembrance Day

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain host a lavish dinner gala for Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit
The Spanish king and queen, Felipe VI and Letizia, host Oman’s Sultan Haitham for State Visit at Zarzuela Palace

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life
Princess Ingrid Alexandra also opened up about her bond with mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit in a candid interview

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence
The Duke of Edinburgh visits Wales for a special engagement as Prince William continues his trip in Brazil

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne
Princess Anne commemorates King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to Jersey last year

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace
Former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson makes shocking plans to acquire major role after losing royal status

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause
The Prince of Wales takes impactful step for a vital cause during his visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance

Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance
The Prince of Wales was joined through a video message at the United for Wildlife Summit by a surprise guest

Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him

Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him
Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles assigns Kate Middleton major duties

Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip

Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip
The Prince of Wales has lost a close pal due to a fatal fall from a hotel roof in London

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light
Prince Harry's not a fan of being paraded around on social media alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet