Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past

Prince Harry is catching heat from Canadians as he announced his trip to Toronto.
According to GB News, the Duke of Sussex has faced widespread backlash over his trip to Canada after he was seen cheering for the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of the home team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Duke of Sussex's office announced his visit to Canada sharing that it would involve multiple engagements with the Canadian Armed Forces and veteran communities.
Canadians took to the comments to voice their frustration, with one quipping, “Will he be wearing his LA Dodgers hat?”
Another commenter expressed how deeply the baseball allegiance had affected their opinion: "He's a Dodger fan. Stay away! I don't think he's realizes how deep our feelings are for the Blue Jays! I did like him. My feelings have changed."
Under CP24’s post, one user remarked, “A week late,” while another doubted the need for the Harry’s visit
Notably, the couple also faced scrutiny during the championship series due to their premium seating.
However, it’s unclear if the seats were purchased or given as VIP perks. The Dodgers ultimately won the World Series, beating the Blue Jays in a decisive seventh game.
To note, Prince Harry is currently in Toronto, Canada, for a two-day visit November 5 and November 6, 2025 to attend events supporting veterans and the military community ahead of Remembrance Day