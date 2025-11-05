King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations

King Charles III has officially begun the preparations for his much-awaited appearance at the 2025 Remembrance Day services.
Taking to Instagram, the British Royal Family released a significant update on His Majesty's visit to Chatfield Health Care in Battersea ahead of the annual Royal event.
On Wednesday, November 5, the 76-year-old monarch’s office revealed that before the Remembrance services, the King, "has visited Chatfield Health Care in Battersea: one of the first GP practices to join the NHS Veteran Friendly programme."
Buckingham Palace shared in its statement that read, "His Majesty met Armed Forces veterans as well as speaking to members of veteran health services and support charities."
"The Chatfield Health Care programme, accredited by the Royal College of GPs and NHS England, trains GP practices to support veterans and their families and connects them with NHS services offering mental health and rehabilitation care," they concluded.
This update comes a day after the Royal aide, Rebbeca English, disclosed that King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will reunite the entire senior British Royal clan to mark this year’s Remembrance Day.
In a tweet, the Royal editor said, "The King and Queen and senior royals will attend the engagements to mark Remembrance in 2025, including the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 8."
However, this decision was made by King Charles in the absence of the next heir of the British throne, Prince William, who is currently touring Rio de Janeiro to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.