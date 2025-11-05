Royal

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours

Prince Harry expresses deep affection for Britain after his cryptic remarks on US citizenship

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours
Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours

Prince Harry has opened up about his deep love and affection for Britain amid US citizenship rumours.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and kids, declared that "Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for."

Ahead of Remembrance Day, he published an emotional letter titled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British By Prince Harry.

Harry wrote, “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands — ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.”

The duke added, “That same spirit lives in every member of our Armed Forces and the families who serve beside them.”

While recalling his Ukrainian visit in September, King Charles’ youngest son identified a shared "stoic spirit of self-deprecation and humour" that he recognises most strongly in British people.

“In every face, both military and civilian, I saw resilience and a fierce determination not to be defined by what had been taken from them. They reminded me that bravery is not the absence of fear, but the triumph of purpose over it,” he noted.

To note, Remembrance Day is commemorated on November 11.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations

King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations
Royal Family shares key details on King Charles’ plans ahead of Remembrance Day 2025

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague
Prince Albert set to conclude his first state-visit to Prague today

Prince William hit with tragic death news during Earthshot Prize event

Prince William hit with tragic death news during Earthshot Prize event
Princess Kate, Prince William receive shocking death news amid the Prince of Wales brazil trip

Prince William surprises Earthshot Prize finalists moments before ceremony

Prince William surprises Earthshot Prize finalists moments before ceremony
Prince of Wales to attend 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro today

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past
The Duke of Sussex is currently in Toronto, Canada, for a two-day visit November 5 and November 6

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece
The Duke of Sussex releases emotional letter ahead of Remembrance Day

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain host a lavish dinner gala for Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit
The Spanish king and queen, Felipe VI and Letizia, host Oman’s Sultan Haitham for State Visit at Zarzuela Palace

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life
Princess Ingrid Alexandra also opened up about her bond with mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit in a candid interview

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence
The Duke of Edinburgh visits Wales for a special engagement as Prince William continues his trip in Brazil

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne
Princess Anne commemorates King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to Jersey last year

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace
Former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson makes shocking plans to acquire major role after losing royal status