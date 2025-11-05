Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours

Prince Harry has opened up about his deep love and affection for Britain amid US citizenship rumours.
The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and kids, declared that "Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for."
Ahead of Remembrance Day, he published an emotional letter titled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British By Prince Harry.
Harry wrote, “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands — ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.”
The duke added, “That same spirit lives in every member of our Armed Forces and the families who serve beside them.”
While recalling his Ukrainian visit in September, King Charles’ youngest son identified a shared "stoic spirit of self-deprecation and humour" that he recognises most strongly in British people.
“In every face, both military and civilian, I saw resilience and a fierce determination not to be defined by what had been taken from them. They reminded me that bravery is not the absence of fear, but the triumph of purpose over it,” he noted.
To note, Remembrance Day is commemorated on November 11.