Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Albert of Monaco has made a surprise visit to Itaipú Power Plant on the second day of his official visit to Prague.

On Wednesday, November 5, the House of Grimaldi turned to its Instagram account to release the update on His Majesty’s new Royal engagement on his solo state visit.

According to media reports, Prince Albert kicked off his Prague tour on Monday, November 3, with a warm welcome by the President of the Republic, Santiago Peña.

On the second day of his visit, the Prince of Monaco toured Itaipú Binacional to oversee the famous hydroelectric power plant and their workers' services.

The 67-year-old Monaco Royal Family’s state head signed the golden book and planted a tree during his walk through the dam.

"Official visit of His Majesty the Sovereign Prince to Paraguay. On Tuesday, November 4, the second day of His presence in Paraguay, His Majesty the Sovereign Prince, accompanied by the Monagasy delegation, went to Itaipú Binacional to visit the famous hydroelectric power plant," the Prince Albert’s office stated in the caption.

They continued, "The program included the discovery of the production building, the central control room and twenty turbines, as well as a walk through the dam viewpoint, where the Prince signed the golden book and planted a tree."

It is important to note that this visit marked Prince Albert’s first official visit to Paraguay. He began his state visit on Monday, November 3 and will conclude on Wednesday, November 5.

The visit marked the strong symbolic and diplomatic gestures between the two countries. 

