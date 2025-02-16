Dua Lipa celebrates boyfriend Callum Turner's birthday with silly selfies

Dua Lipa is ringing in her boyfriend Callum Turner's 35th birthday!
To mark the joyous occasion, the Levitating singer post a slew of silly selfies accompanied by a loving message on her Instagram account.
"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world," the pop star wrote, alongside photos of herself sitting in Turner's lap outside with lush green foliage in the background.
Meanwhile, the next photos showed them grinning and pressing their heads together while another selfie features the pair making funny faces for the camera.
Lipa’s adorable birthday post comes amid rumors of an engagement between the couple.
The singer has been spotted wearing a huge ring on her left ring finger, sparking speculation about a potential proposal. However, none of them has confirmed an engagement.
"Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier,” a source told The Sun newspaper.
They further added, "Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake."
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were first romantically linked in January 2024 and their romance on Instagram in July 2024.