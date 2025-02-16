Megan Thee Stallion rings in 30th birthday with sizzling photoshoot

Entertainment

  February 16, 2025
Megan Thee Stallion has set the race pulsing with a sultry photoshoot to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The Cry Baby rapper took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a series of bikini-clad photos.

“MISS FEBRUARY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME,” Meghan wrote in the caption.

The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker flaunted her toned physique in a sizzling light blue two-piece swimsuit.

Meghan accessorized her outfit with a crystal, beaded belt as she posed with a purple Saturn cake prop, referencing her Saturn return, an astrological event marking the planet's return to its original position every 30 years.

For the Makeup, she opted for a heavy glowy look, complete with pink hues, winged eyeliner, and flutter lashes.

Many Fans, including pal Paris Hillton, rushed to her comment section to extend her a warm birthday wish.

“Happy Birthday sis! Love you,” Hilton wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan penned, “That’s my girl y’all.”

“YES HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THEE BADDEST !!!,” anther added.

The third noted, “SO BEAUTIFUL HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE!!!!”

Megan Thee Stallion’s birthday celebration comes on the heels of her latest venture – the launch of her new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas Tequila.

