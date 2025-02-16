Jay-Z takes legal action against accuser's rep after lawsuit victory  

Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against Tony Buzbee, the legal representative of his rape accuser, after securing a major victory in the initial rape case.
The 55-year-old rap star submitted a counter-lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10th, against the popular attorney, who represented an unidentified woman in court.
Jay-Z stated in his lawsuit that Buzbee intentionally made false accusations of sexual assault against him, causing severe emotional distress to his mental health.
An anonymous woman, referred to as Jane Doe, previously alleged that Beyonce's husband and fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.
However, both the rap icons were declared innocent after the accuser dismissed the case on Saturday, February 15th, 2025.
According to details mentioned in Jay-Z's case, the record executive alleged that the lawyer deliberately filed the rape suit against him, specifically on the day of his daughter's Mufasa: The Lion King movie premiere.
He stated, "To put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press."
"I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin," he added.
As of now, Tony Buzbee has not publicly responded to Jay-Z’s recent claims.