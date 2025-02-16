Entertainment

Jay-Z takes legal action against accuser's rep after lawsuit victory

Jay-Z made bombshell allegations against his accuser's attorney after securing major victory in rape case

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Jay-Z takes legal action against accusers rep after lawsuit victory
Jay-Z takes legal action against accuser's rep after lawsuit victory  

Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against Tony Buzbee, the legal representative of his rape accuser, after securing a major victory in the initial rape case.

The 55-year-old rap star submitted a counter-lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10th, against the popular attorney, who represented an unidentified woman in court.

Jay-Z stated in his lawsuit that Buzbee intentionally made false accusations of sexual assault against him, causing severe emotional distress to his mental health.

An anonymous woman, referred to as Jane Doe, previously alleged that Beyonce's husband and fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

However, both the rap icons were declared innocent after the accuser dismissed the case on Saturday, February 15th, 2025.

According to details mentioned in Jay-Z's case, the record executive alleged that the lawyer deliberately filed the rape suit against him, specifically on the day of his daughter's Mufasa: The Lion King movie premiere.

He stated, "To put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press."

"I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin," he added.

As of now, Tony Buzbee has not publicly responded to Jay-Z’s recent claims. 

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn

Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'

Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Megan Thee Stallion rings in 30th birthday with sizzling photoshoot
Megan Thee Stallion rings in 30th birthday with sizzling photoshoot
Dua Lipa celebrates boyfriend Callum Turner's birthday with silly selfies
Dua Lipa celebrates boyfriend Callum Turner's birthday with silly selfies
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spend quality time on Valentine's Day
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spend quality time on Valentine's Day
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams reconcile after public argument
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams reconcile after public argument
Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blanco's ‘really sweet’ proposal
Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blanco's ‘really sweet’ proposal
Nicole Kidman gushes over Charli XCX's iconic fashion move
Nicole Kidman gushes over Charli XCX's iconic fashion move
Jennifer Garner sparks ‘burnout’ fear as she helps Ben Affleck after JLo split
Jennifer Garner sparks ‘burnout’ fear as she helps Ben Affleck after JLo split
Justin Bieber, Hailey post intimate snaps from low-key Valentine’s date
Justin Bieber, Hailey post intimate snaps from low-key Valentine’s date
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals one condition for acting alongside husband Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals one condition for acting alongside husband Malcolm McRae
Liam Payne ‘sectioned’ by father after serious overdose months before death
Liam Payne ‘sectioned’ by father after serious overdose months before death
Kanye West breaks silence as $250K sex tape scandal resurfaces
Kanye West breaks silence as $250K sex tape scandal resurfaces