Trending

Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is rumored to be dating a British entrepreneur Kabir Bahia

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia? 

Kriti Sanon arrived in Delhi to meet Kabir Bahia's family, sparking wedding buzz. 

The Crew actress was spotted at the Delhi airport alongside her rumored beau. 

In a viral video, Kriti was spotted keeping a low profile, covering her face with a mask, cap and sunglasses looking stylish in a white top, blue denim and a blue jacket as she exited the airport. 


Meanwhile, Kabir kept it uber-cool in an all-black ensemble. 

Their coordinated looks and and chemistry exuded pure couple goals. 

Days before landing in Delhi Kriti and Kabir attended a wedding together in Bengaluru, which further strengthened their bond. 

Dressed in black, they were seen engrossed in conversation, enjoying the festivities. 

What became the main highlight of the wedding event was that Kabir remained close to the actress as she interacted with the guests gathered. 

If rumors are to be believed, Kriti Sanon will reportedly tie-the-knot by the end of 2025 with Kabir, the British entrepreneur. 

While the actress and businessman have stayed mum about their relationship status, their public sightings and social media activity have added hype. 

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon last starred in her Netflix film titled Do Patti. 

Next, she will reunite with Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. 

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn

Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'

Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

Atif Aslam offers BEST breakup advice to a fan
Atif Aslam offers BEST breakup advice to a fan
Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad
Yumna Zaidi shares heartbreaking story of losing her dad
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?
Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with second baby?
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Mawra Hocane reacts to record breaking earnings of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Nita Ambani opens up about her husband Mukesh Ambani
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Kareena Kapoor’s dad Randhir Kapoor opens up on marriage with Babita
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Atif Aslam drops precious family clicks on Valentine's Day
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Salman Khan takes new spin on Valentine’s day celebration
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour
Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’
Katrina Kaif shares honest review of Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava’