Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia? 

Kriti Sanon arrived in Delhi to meet Kabir Bahia's family, sparking wedding buzz.
The Crew actress was spotted at the Delhi airport alongside her rumored beau.
In a viral video, Kriti was spotted keeping a low profile, covering her face with a mask, cap and sunglasses looking stylish in a white top, blue denim and a blue jacket as she exited the airport.
Meanwhile, Kabir kept it uber-cool in an all-black ensemble.
Their coordinated looks and and chemistry exuded pure couple goals.
Days before landing in Delhi Kriti and Kabir attended a wedding together in Bengaluru, which further strengthened their bond.
Dressed in black, they were seen engrossed in conversation, enjoying the festivities.
What became the main highlight of the wedding event was that Kabir remained close to the actress as she interacted with the guests gathered.
If rumors are to be believed, Kriti Sanon will reportedly tie-the-knot by the end of 2025 with Kabir, the British entrepreneur.
While the actress and businessman have stayed mum about their relationship status, their public sightings and social media activity have added hype.
On the professional front, Kriti Sanon last starred in her Netflix film titled Do Patti.
Next, she will reunite with Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.