‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Bachelor Nation alum Katie Thurston has announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The 34-year-old, who was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor and the star of The Bachelorette’s 17th season, took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share the heartbreaking news.
“Life update: I have breast cancer,” she began her lengthy caption.
Katie went on to share, “Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentines Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest. Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment.”
“I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t,” she added alongside two photos of herself smiling.
The former Bachelorette concluded her post by thanking her “extraordinary husband to be,” writing that she had “saved the best for last.”
Katie Thurston’s heartbreaking announcement was met with lots of support, including several messages in the comments from fellow Bachelor Nation alumni, including Jade Roper and Kaitlyn Bristowe.