Royal

Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry makes creepy joke during his appearance at Invictus Games

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games  

Prince Harry's silly joke made everyone laugh during the 2025 Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex was asked by the former soldier, Michael Harrod, to share his best 'bad joke' during a breakfast meeting in Canada.

In response to the question, Harry said, "He asked me: What is the difference between snowmen and snow women? Snowballs!"

"I'd already told him a joke my son made up and told him he owed me one back, so after he'd met a couple of other people he came back and found me," the 40-year-old British royal member stated.

As reported by Mail Online, the father-of-two particularly made this joke to Michael as he was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in 2022.

The former player later praised the duke for his witty sense of humour and his kind gesture.

"For a man of his calibre and his stature to make the time is fantastic, he makes the time to talk to people and remembers them from previous times he's met them. He cares," Michael added.

For the unaware, Prince Harry is currently touring Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games ceremony, which took place in Vancouver and will conclude on February 16th, 2025. 

