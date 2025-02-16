Entertainment

David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors

In wake of the collapse of his marriage to Lily Allen, David Harbour finds a new girlfriend

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors
David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors 

David Harbour, Lily Allen's husband, has a new flame!

The Stranger Things actor was caught on the celebrity dating app Raya, leaving many questioning about his relationship status with Allen, 39. 

After quashing rumors they had gone their separate ways in early 2024, an insider revealed that Allen was broken after discovering her husband had been active on the app for a month prior. 

In wake of the split rumors, MailOnline reports that Harbour is dating an aspiring model and actress 22 years younger than him. 

 As per another report, Harbour and the girl recently went on a trip to India together around New Year's eve. 

Friends of Allen told MailOnline that she is 'aware of the romance and very upset," after seeing provocative pictures of Ellie smoking Harbour's favourite brand of cigar. 

Allen is upset because the photo did rounds on social media weeks before the singer and actor decided to separate. 

A source told Mail, "Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset." 

Further adding, "Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split." 

It is pertinent to mention, Lily Allen headed to a trauma clinic to help her process her marriage breakdown. 

For the unversed, David Harbour and the young model apparently met in Atlanta, where the former had been temporarily living to film the fifth and final series of Stranger Things. 

Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history

Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history

Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves

Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match

Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match

Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games

Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen remember late pet on Valentine's Day
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen remember late pet on Valentine's Day
Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history
Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Valentine's Day with her adorable kids
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Valentine's Day with her adorable kids
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn
Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'
Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'
‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Jay-Z takes legal action against accuser's rep after lawsuit victory
Jay-Z takes legal action against accuser's rep after lawsuit victory
Megan Thee Stallion rings in 30th birthday with sizzling photoshoot
Megan Thee Stallion rings in 30th birthday with sizzling photoshoot
Dua Lipa celebrates boyfriend Callum Turner's birthday with silly selfies
Dua Lipa celebrates boyfriend Callum Turner's birthday with silly selfies
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spend quality time on Valentine's Day
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spend quality time on Valentine's Day
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams reconcile after public argument
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams reconcile after public argument
Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blanco's ‘really sweet’ proposal
Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blanco's ‘really sweet’ proposal