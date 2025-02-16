David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors 

David Harbour, Lily Allen's husband, has a new flame!
The Stranger Things actor was caught on the celebrity dating app Raya, leaving many questioning about his relationship status with Allen, 39.
After quashing rumors they had gone their separate ways in early 2024, an insider revealed that Allen was broken after discovering her husband had been active on the app for a month prior.
In wake of the split rumors, MailOnline reports that Harbour is dating an aspiring model and actress 22 years younger than him.
As per another report, Harbour and the girl recently went on a trip to India together around New Year's eve.
Friends of Allen told MailOnline that she is 'aware of the romance and very upset," after seeing provocative pictures of Ellie smoking Harbour's favourite brand of cigar.
Allen is upset because the photo did rounds on social media weeks before the singer and actor decided to separate.
A source told Mail, "Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset."
Further adding, "Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split."
It is pertinent to mention, Lily Allen headed to a trauma clinic to help her process her marriage breakdown.
For the unversed, David Harbour and the young model apparently met in Atlanta, where the former had been temporarily living to film the fifth and final series of Stranger Things.