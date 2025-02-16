Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life

World

If you are looking for a happy life, there is one European country that has perfected it

  • by Web Desk
  • February 16, 2025
Nowadays, everyone is worried, whether it’s about job stress, relationship issues or the rising cost of living.

If you are looking for a happy life, there is one European country that has perfected it.

Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world for 10 consecutive years, achieving an overall score of 7.741.

To identify the world’s happiest country, researchers from the World Population Review studied detailed survey data from 143 countries over the past three years, as per ExpressUK.

They measured happiness based on six factors that includes, economic wealth (GDP per capita), social support, life expectancy, personal freedom, generosity and levels of perceived corruption.

The collected scores were then combined and measured against an imaginary extremely unhappy country, which serves as a baseline for the lowest level of happiness.

The next happiest countries, in order, were Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands and Norway.

Finland has a smaller gap between the rich and poor compared to other countries.

Corruption levels are also low, public transport is efficient and people receive strong social support.

The country also has a fair education system while housing policies are also very strong.

In addition to this, its healthcare system is highly regarded worldwide, with short wait times even during the worst day of the Covid pandemic.

Finland is also one of the safest countries in the world with very low crime rates.

