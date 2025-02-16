Royal

Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth

King Abdullah, Queen Rania, and Prince Hussein congratulate Princess Iman on welcoming daughter Amina

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth

King Abdullah, Queen Rania, and Prince Hussein are celebrating the birth of newest member of the Jordan Royal Family!

On Sunday, February 16, the Jordanian Queen, in a joint-post with the Royal Hashemite Court, shared a couple of snaps as she announced the birth of Princess Iman’s daughter, Princess Amina.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Queen Rania penned a heartfelt wish stating, “Praise be to God for the completion of the blessing and the perfection of the favor. By the grace of God, we are blessed with a baby girl whom we named Amina.”

She continued, “O God, enlighten her heart with your generous light and protect her with your eye that never sleeps. Iman and Jameel. February 16, 2025.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

The little Princess’s grandfather, King Abdullah, on his X handle, penned, “I congratulate my dear Iman and dear Jameel on the birth of their daughter, Amina. We thank God for His countless blessings, and we ask Him to protect her and make her one of the righteous. May God protect you, Grandpa.”

Meanwhile, the Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein, shared Queen Rania’s Instagram Story on his, and wished, “Congratulations Iman and Jameel.”

Princess Iman, who tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on March 12, 2023,

Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiótis, who tied the knot on March 12, 2023, have welcomed their first child, a daughter, Princess Amina, on February 16, 2025.

Kate Winslet gears up for directorial debut with ‘Goodbye June’

Kate Winslet gears up for directorial debut with ‘Goodbye June’
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth

Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour

King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life

Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology
Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer
Queen Camilla leans on unexpected source as King Charles battles cancer
Queen Camilla’s ‘resentful’ feelings towards Princess Kate, kids EXPOSED
Queen Camilla’s ‘resentful’ feelings towards Princess Kate, kids EXPOSED
Princess Leonor of Asturias immortalized in wax at Madrid Museum
Princess Leonor of Asturias immortalized in wax at Madrid Museum
Zara Tindall looks effortlessly chic in jumpsuit during outing with husband Mike
Zara Tindall looks effortlessly chic in jumpsuit during outing with husband Mike
Prince Andrew gets embarrassing title from Palace staff after scandals
Prince Andrew gets embarrassing title from Palace staff after scandals
King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit
King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit