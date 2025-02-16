Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth

King Abdullah, Queen Rania, and Prince Hussein are celebrating the birth of newest member of the Jordan Royal Family!
On Sunday, February 16, the Jordanian Queen, in a joint-post with the Royal Hashemite Court, shared a couple of snaps as she announced the birth of Princess Iman’s daughter, Princess Amina.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Queen Rania penned a heartfelt wish stating, “Praise be to God for the completion of the blessing and the perfection of the favor. By the grace of God, we are blessed with a baby girl whom we named Amina.”
She continued, “O God, enlighten her heart with your generous light and protect her with your eye that never sleeps. Iman and Jameel. February 16, 2025.”
The little Princess’s grandfather, King Abdullah, on his X handle, penned, “I congratulate my dear Iman and dear Jameel on the birth of their daughter, Amina. We thank God for His countless blessings, and we ask Him to protect her and make her one of the righteous. May God protect you, Grandpa.”
Meanwhile, the Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein, shared Queen Rania’s Instagram Story on his, and wished, “Congratulations Iman and Jameel.”
Princess Iman, who tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on March 12, 2023,
