Kate Winslet gears up for directorial debut with ‘Goodbye June’

Kate Winslet has a great news for her fans.
As per Screen Daily, the Titanic star is set to make a feature directorial debut with, Goodbye June, which is set to shoot in the UK for Netflix and Working Title Films.
Her son Joe Anders wrote the script for the upcoming film that will star Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Winslet and Helen Mirren.
Kate will be producing the highly-anticipated movie with Kate Solomon, with Working Title being executive producers.
The new film is a contemporary fictional drama about a fractured group of siblings who pull together under sudden and trying circumstances.
Moreover, the Hollywood will attend the Bafta Film Awards today, February 16, 2025.
She got nominated for outstanding British film as producers of Lee alongside Solomon.
Notably, Kate also starred in the film as photojournalist Lee Miller. Her son Joe had acting credits including the lead in Julia Jackman’s 2023 feature Bonus Track for Sky.
The upcoming Netflix UK movie will also feature Peaky Blinders star Tom Harper.
It is pertinent to note that release date of Kate’s film has not been announced yet.